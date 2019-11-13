‘Books Of Blood’: Andy McQueen, Freda Foh Shen & Nicholas Campbell Join Hulu Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Andy McQueen (Fahrenheit 451), Freda Foh Shen (Ad Astra) and Nicholas Campbell (Da Vinci’s Inquest) have joined the cast of Hulu’s Books of Blood, an original film based on Clive Barker’s horror anthology. The film is from The Orville duo of Brannon Braga, who is co-writing, executive producing and will direct in his feature helming debut; and Seth MacFarlane, who is exec producing. It hails from Fox 21 Television Studios and MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door Productions, and is slated for premiere in fall 2020.

Written by Braga and Adam Simon (Salem, The Haunting in Connecticut) based on a short story by Barker with contributing original material, Books of Blood takes a journey into uncharted and forbidden territory through three tales tangled in space and time. The cast already includes Anna Friel, Britt Robertson, Rafi Gavron and Yul Vazquez.

McQueen plays Steve, a dim hit man who’s partnered with Vazquez’s Bennett.

Shen plays Ellie, a retired RN who “radiates warmth and efficiency.” An avid gardener who lives with her husband Sam (Campbell) in a cozy home where all are welcome, she greets Jenna (Robertson) as if she’s her own daughter.

Cambbell’s Sam is a builder and contractor, a sturdy, outgoing man whose good humor and seemingly good heart perfectly balance his wife’s warmth.

Braga and Simon executive produce with Fuzzy Door’s MacFarlane and Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Brian Witten, Jeff Kwatinetz, Josh Barry and Barker. Mark Miller is co-executive producer. Joe Micucci, Jason Clark and Michael Mahoney are producers.

McQueen was recently seen on the CBC series The Coroner. He’s known for his role as Gustavo opposite Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon in HBO’s Fahrenheit 451. His other credits include Hulu’s A Handmaid’s Tale and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan for Amazon. He’s repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Shen’s recent TV credits include The Fix, Elementary, 9-1-1 and How to Get Away With Murder. She was most recently seen on the big screen in Ad Astra starring Brad Pitt.

Campbell was recently seen on CBC series The Coroner and Heartland, and is known for his starring role in Da Vinci’s Inquest which aired for seven seasons on CBC.