‘Bombshell’ Nabs PGA’s Stanley Kramer Award; Film Chronicles Downfall Of Roger Ailes

Jay Roach’s Bombshell will receive the 2020 Stanley Kramer Award from the Producers Guild of America, PGA announced today.

The award will be handed out at the 31st annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The Kramer award honors a “production, producer or other individuals whose achievement or contribution illuminates and raises public awareness of important social issues.”

Bombshell, which chronicles the women of Fox News who brought down CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment, “proves that cinema has the power to encapsulate moments and movements in a way that serves and enlightens us all,” said Producers Guild of America Presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher.

Bombshell, from Lionsgate and Bron Studios, will be released in New York and Los Angeles Dec. 13. The cast includes Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Allison Janney and John Lithgow.

The 2020 Producers Guild Awards Executive Producer is Suzanne Todd. The Committee Chair for the Stanley Kramer Award is Jon Jashni.