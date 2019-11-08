Click to Skip Ad
'The Good Place' Will Say Goodbye With 90-Minute Series Finale & Post-Show Special Hosted By Seth Meyers

‘Blindspot’ Final Season To Air In Summer, ‘The Kenan Show’ Premiere TBD

Blindspot
Karolina Wojtasik/NBC/Warner Brothers

Fans of Blindspot will have to wait a little longer for the thriller drama’s final chapter. NBC today unveiled its midseason schedule, and the series starring Sullivan Stapleton and Jaimie Alexander was not on it.

We can reveal that Blindspot‘s 13-episode fifth and final season will air in summer 2019.

Blindspot was a big breakout hit when it launched in fall 2015 behind The Voice on Monday. Its ratings took a hit once the series was moved to Wednesdays in Season 2 and further declined when it was relocated to Fridays at the start of Season 3.

The Kenan Show
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Also not part of NBC’s midseason lineup was new comedy series The Kenan Show, headlined by Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson.

The delay is not surprising been expected. The family comedy, written by Jackie Clarke, was expected to undergo some redevelopment following its series pickup last May. And the series will have to be shot around Thompson’s SNL schedule. Already the longest-serving SNL cast member, Thomson remains a linchpin on the show with major presence in every episode.

It has not been determined yet when The Kenan Show will premiere, with a post-Summer Olympics launch among the scenarios that we reportedly being discussed.

