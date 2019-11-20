‘Black Summer’ Starring Jaime King Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

Netflix has ordered an eight-episode second season of zombie thriller Black Summer, headlined by Jaime King. Production is slated to begin in 2020 in Alberta, Canada.

King is set to return as Rose and also will serve as a producer for Season 2. Also coming back are Justin Chu Cary as Spears; Christine Lee as Kyungsun.

Netflix

Black Summer, a Netflix Studio Production, is created and executive produced byZ Nation co-creator/executive producer Karl Schaefer and the Syfy zombie apocalypse drama’s co-executive producerJohn Hyams. In addition to Hyams and Schaefer, fellow Z Nation alum Abram Cox also is a writer/exec producer on the show.

Hyams will serve as the Season Two showrunner; he and Schaefer were co-showrunners in Season 1.

Netflix typically does not release ratings data but experimented with putting out Top Ten lists in the UK earlier this year. On the first such list in April, Black Summer ranked as Netflix’s most watched series in the U.K.