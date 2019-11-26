‘Black Panther’ & ‘Hobbit’ Actor Martin Freeman Inks With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed award-winning British actor Martin Freeman.

Freeman is renowned for his many roles including Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy as well as CIA agent Everett Ross Marvel’s Black Panther and Captain America: Civil War.

On TV, Freeman played Watson on BBC’s Sherlock of which he counts two supporting actor miniseries/movie noms and one win in 2014. The Aldershot, Hampshire native also counts a 2011 BAFTA supporting actor win for Sherlock. He was also nominated for both a Golden Globe and Emmy in the lead actor miniseries/movie category for his turn as Lester Nygaar in FX’s first season of MGM’s Fargo.

Freeman studied at the Central School of Speech and Drama. Other notable roles include Tim Canterbury in the UK’s famed version of The Office. Feature credits include Ali G Indahouse, Love Actually, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, The World’s End, The Hitchhiker’s Guido to the Galaxy (as Arthur Dent), and Anthony Minghella’s Breaking and Entering.

Freeman will next star in the FX/Sky series Breeders, which he co-created and executive produces.

Freeman continues to be represented in the UK by Michael Wiggs at Creative Artists Management and attorney Fred Toczek at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.