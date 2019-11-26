Lucy Hale, Billy Porter & Ciara Join Ryan Seacrest For Hosting Duties On ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 has added a couple of names to their hosting roster. Lucy Hale will usher in 2020 in Times Square as Seacrest’s co-host while Billy Porter and Ciara will join in on the celebration in other parts of the country.

Emmy-winning Pose actor Porter will lead the party in the central time zone as host of the New Orleans countdown. This marks Porter’s debut as host of the annual special. Ciara will join the show for her third year and oversee the Los Angeles festivities.

Hale, who previously hosted the New Orleans celebration, will welcome 2020 with Seacrest who will return as the host for his 15th year. The countdown to midnight will be live from New York City on December 31 beginning at 8 pm EST on ABC.

“As we ring in a new decade and my 15th year hosting the show, I’m so excited to welcome the talented Lucy Hale to the stage with me,” said Seacrest. “It’s going to be a powerhouse year with Billy and Ciara and we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone!”

This year marks the 48th anniversary of the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve tradition, originally hosted by Clark. The special includes five and a half hours of special performances and reports on New Year’s festivities from around the globe. Details about the performers set to appear will be announced at a later date.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 is produced by dick clark productions with Seacrest, Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco serving as executive producers. Larry Klein is the producer.