Billy Magnussen Boards HBO Max Series ‘Made For Love’ Based On Alissa Nutting Novel

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max’s adaptation of Alissa Nutting’s Made For Love has added Billy Magnussen (Aladdin, Maniac, Velvet Buzzsaw) to the mix as a series regular. The tragicomedy follows Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti), a thirtysomething woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to an unstable, needy, possibly sociopathic tech CEO billionaire named Byron — played by Magnussen.

In the 10-episode half-hour series Hazel discovers that her husband has already implanted a revolutionary monitoring device – the “Made for Love” – in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her, and know her thoughts and feelings as she tries to stay alive. A dark, absurd, and cynically poignant story of divorce and revenge, this series is giving some serious Black Mirror energy, showing how far some will go for love, and how much further others will go to destroy it.

Patrick Somerville (Maniac, The Leftovers) will adapt the best-selling novel for TV and serve as showrunner. Nutting serves as co-creator of Made For Love and will executive produce alongside S.J. Clarkson (Collateral, Jessica Jones, Defenders) who is attached to direct and executive produce. The series will be produced by Paramount Television, Liza Chasin for 3dot Productions, and Dean Bakopoulos also executive producing.

Magnussen received a Tony Award nomination in 2013 for his role as Sigourney Weaver’s love interest in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. He can be seen in a forthcoming trio of high-profile projects including Bond flick No Time to Die, the forthcoming Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark and the historical boxing drama Harry Haft.

