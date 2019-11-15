Billy Burke, Aaron Poole And Christopher Webster Join Liam Hemsworth For Quibi Action Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Billy Burke, Aaron Poole and Christopher Webster are set to join Liam Hemsworth, Christoph Waltz and Natasha Liu Bordizzo in Quibi’s forthcoming untitled action thriller.

The series comes from Scorpion creator Nick Santora, producer Gordon Gray, Silver Reel Pictures and CBS Television Studios. Santora will write and executive produce the series. Emmy-nominated director Phil Abraham (Mad Men) will helm and also executive produce.

Here’s the logline: Desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness can take his life, Dodge Maynard (Hemsworth) accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he soon discovers that he’s not the hunter but the prey. The action-thriller explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for their life and their family. Burke, Poole and Webster’s roles are being kept under wraps.

Burke recently starred in Zoo and NBC’s Revolution. His film credits include Breaking In and the Twilight franchise. He is repped by Gersh and Ellen Meyer Management.

Poole recently wrapped the David Bowie feature Stardust and recurred on the Audience Network series Condor. He made his directorial debut with his short film Oracle which screened at TIFF. He is repped by Atlas Artists and The Characters in Toronto.

Webster’s credits include AMC’s Turn: Washington’s Spies and American Assassin. In the UK, he appeared in Holby City, Doctors and Father Brown.