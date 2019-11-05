‘Billions’: Julianna Margulies & Corey Stoll Join Season 5 Cast Of Showtime Drama

Julianna Magulies (The Good Wife) and Corey Stoll (The Strain) have joined the Season 5 cast of Billions, Showtime’s drama series starring Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis.

Created executive producers/showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, along with EP Andrew Ross Sorkin, Season 4 of Billions saw former enemies Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti), and Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), the chief counselor to each, came together to form an uneasy but highly effective alliance, aimed at the eradication of all their rivals. They include Grigor Andolov (guest star John Malkovich), Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon), Bryan Connerty (Toby Leonard Moore) and Waylon “Jock” Jeffcoat (guest star Clancy Brown).

Photo: Marc Hom/Showtime

David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn also star.

Margulies will play Catherine Brant, an Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author. Stoll joins in a season-long arc as Michael Prince, a business titan from a small town in Indiana.

Two-time Emmy winner Margulies was a regular on AMC’s Dietland and earlier starred for seven seasons on ABC’s The Good Wife and on NBC’s ER, winning an Emmy for each of the latter two series. She most recently toplined National Geographic’s ebola miniseries The Hot Zone.

Stoll starred in FX’s The Strain and earned a Golden Globe nom for playing Congressman Peter Russo on Netflix’s House of Cards. His recent credit also include The Deuce, American Dad! and Girls. He next appears in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix drama Ratched and Hulu’s British drama Baghdad Central.