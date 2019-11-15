Bill Murray Joins Farrelly Brothers Comedy ‘The Now’ At Quibi

Click to Skip Ad
Bill Murray is set to recur in The Nowthe Quibi comedy series to be directed by Bobby Farrelly and Peter Farrelly. His character details are under wraps.

Written by Green Book Oscar winner Peter Farrelly, Steve Leff (The Ranch) and Pete Jones (Hall Pass), The Now examines what exactly makes life worth living. For Ed Poole (Dave Franco), clarity comes when a secret from his past has seemingly destroyed his future. He soon realizes the only thing that will make his life worth living is to forget the past, screw the future and just live in the Now.

O’Shea Jackson Jr., Daryl Hannah and Jimmy Tatro also star.

