Bill Cosby Tweets Bash CNN, New York Times And Say “The Truth Is In The Pudding”

Despite serving time in a Pennsylvania prison, Bill Cosby has had a busy week.

The comedian, or someone tasked with managing his official account, posted a Thanksgiving message urging fans to avoid the nation’s media giants and instead support black-owned outlets that “propel the truth.”

Cosby’s social media musings followed his November 24 interview with the National Newspaper Publishers Association’s BlackPressUSA.com. In the interview — the comedian’s first since arriving at SCI-Phoenix penitentiary near Philadelphia — he called the case that sent him to prison a “setup,” described jurors as “imposters,” and said he feels no remorse.

Clearly pleased with the outcome of the article, Cosby on Thursday urged his fans — particularly African Americans — to buy a subscription to a black-owned media outlet this holiday season.

“It’s Black Friday, so lets spend our dollars with Black Press USA & all Black media outlets that propel the truth and the facts, not Fake News,” read a tweet from the comedian. “The truth is in the pudding, this week Black Press USA proved its power and relevance to the world.”

The tweet included a link to Cosby’s interview and was followed by a second post bashing several of the nation’s media giants, along with celebrity gossip website Radar Online.

“No longer should we succumb to the fear of many mainstream media outlets like Associated Press, CNN, NBC, New York Times, Washington Post & Radar Online just to name a few. Black Friday+Black People = BlackPressUSA,” the tweet said.

Last year Cosby was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004. He was previously tried in the case, but the first trial ended with a hung jury. The comedian was convicted in the second trial, and sentenced to three to 10 years in September 2018.

The Cosby Show star said in the interview he expects to serve the full sentence.