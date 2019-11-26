Bill Cosby Claims His Conviction Was ‘All A Setup’ In New Interview

Bill Cosby has blasted the case that landed him in prison, insisting it was a sham orchestrated by prosecutors.

In his first interview since he was sentenced last year for sexual assault, the comedian maintained his innocence and said he spends his time behind bars mentoring other inmates.

“I have eight years and nine months left,” Cosby told the National Newspaper Publishers Association’s BlackPressUSA.com. “When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse. I was there. I don’t care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren’t there. They don’t know.”

Cosby spoke with NNPA — a consortium of black-owned community newspapers — by phone from SCI-Phoenix, a maximum-security penitentiary near Philadelphia.

On April 26, 2018, a Pennsylvania jury found The Cosby Show star guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004. Cosby was previously tried in the case, but the trial ended with a hung jury. The comedian was found guilty in the second trial, and sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison in September 2018.

In the NNPA article, published Sunday, Cosby said the two trials were orchestrated to put him behind bars.

“It’s all a setup. That whole jury thing,” he stated.

The 82-year-old star also talked about his life in prison and referred to his cell as “my penthouse.”

“I am a privileged man in prison,” he stated. Cosby said he teaches and encourages the jail’s large population of African American inmates via a prison reform program called Mann Up.