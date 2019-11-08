‘BH90210’ Cast Thanks The Fans Via Social Media – And Hints At More To Come

The stars of BH90210 took to social media to remind us that the show may be canceled by Fox, but their reunion was a success. While the show isn’t being shopped, one cast member dropped a hint that there may be something brewing.
BH90210 was inspired by the real lives and relationships of Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling. They reunited when one of them suggested it was time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running.
Despite the expectation of multiple seasons, it was not to be. Some of the reactions in social media so far below. We’ll update as more roll in.
3 things happened this past summer… – 1. #bh90210 was the highest rated show of the summer . – 2. Our #bh90210 cast proved that after 20 years, you indeed CAN go home again… – 3. I didn’t cram myself (with 3 pairs of spanx! ) into a red dress I wore on tv when I was 18 years old for nothin… – Sometimes home isn’t where you ARE but who you are WITH. Together, our #bh90210 family can do anything. We’ve proved that to each other and our loyal fans. We ARE better together. – Our show is so meta that all the reality out there just helps us continue to evolve and gives us GREAT new storylines! The gift that keeps on giving. We aim to keep audiences guessing what will happen next. So stay tuned as our journey unfolds… #bh90210 #onthemove #myhighschooldressfits #miraclesdohappen
