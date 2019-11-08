‘BH90210’ Cast Thanks The Fans Via Social Media – And Hints At More To Come

The stars of BH90210 took to social media to remind us that the show may be canceled by Fox, but their reunion was a success. While the show isn’t being shopped, one cast member dropped a hint that there may be something brewing.

BH90210 was inspired by the real lives and relationships of Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling. They reunited when one of them suggested it was time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running.

Despite the expectation of multiple seasons, it was not to be. Some of the reactions in social media so far below. We’ll update as more roll in.

What a fun trip back. Thanks to the fans :))) pic.twitter.com/2Q0tNJqF4l — Brian Austin Green (@withBAGpod) November 7, 2019