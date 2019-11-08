‘BH90210’ Canceled By Fox; No Second Installment Of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Quasi-Revival

There will be no more BH90210 on Fox as the network has opted not to order another installment.

BH90210 , featuring most of the original cast of Beverly Hills, 90210, had been billed as a six-episode comedy event series. Yet, in successes, the expectation was that it would go to multiple seasons.

“We are so proud to have reunited in a very special summer event one of the network’s legacy series and casts with 90210 fans across the country,” Fox said in a statement. “Profound thanks to and respect for Brian, Gabrielle, Ian, Jason, Jennie, Shannen and Tori, who, along with the entire crew and everyone at FOX and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival.”

There was a lot of anticipation for BH90210, whose trailer amassed huge viewership in May. The premiere on Fox also drew strong ratings but the numbers quickly fizzled out once the novelty wore off. There also was behind-the-scene drama, including multiple showrunner changes.

BH90210 in its current incarnation is not expected to be shopped but Beverly Hills, 90210 is an important library title for CBS TV Studios, so it will likely continue to be revisited.

BH90210 was described as a serialized drama – with a dose of irreverence — inspired by the real lives and relationships of Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling. Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, the septet — who played heightened versions of themselves — reunited when one of them suggested it was time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running.

In the now-series finale, the septet’s show within a show was picked up to series, but execs had some drastic changes in mind.

BH90210 is produced by CBS TV Studios and Fox Entertainment. Chris Alberghini, Mike Chessler and Paul Sciarrotta are co-showrunners and executive produce alongside Carteris, Doherty, Garth, Green, Priestley, Spelling and Ziering. The series was conceived by Alberghini, Chessler, Spelling and Garth.