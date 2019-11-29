Media mogul and entrepreneur Bob Johnson, the founder of BET, says the 2020 US presidential election is President Donald Trump’s to lose.
Although some current polls show Trump struggling against certain challengers, Johnson told CNBC the president’s “disruptive force” would ultimately turn the tide.
“I think the president has always been in a position where it’s his to lose based on his bringing a sort of disruptive force into what would be called political norms,” said Johnson.
Johnson said the president’s “style” and his ability to “dominate the news cycle” on crucial issues like immigration boost him with his supporters. That will help him rise above any challengers, as Democrats tend to lose focus on substance and wind up attacking Trump’s delivery.
That and the fact that there doesn’t appear to be a centrist that will appeal to African American voters will bolster Trump, Johnson said.
“If you take a snapshot today, I don’t think that (Democratic candidate) group is capable of beating Trump despite what the polls say,” Johnson said.
Johnson claims to be a long-time Democrat, but has praised Trump in the past for his positive impact on the economy. He hedged, however, on committing to a vote for the incumbent.
“It means that I’m going to speak my mind, speak in an independent way based on the facts and not try to get caught up in the politics,” he said.
BET Founder Bob Johnson: 2020 Presidential Election Is Trump’s To Lose
Media mogul and entrepreneur Bob Johnson, the founder of BET, says the 2020 US presidential election is President Donald Trump’s to lose.
Although some current polls show Trump struggling against certain challengers, Johnson told CNBC the president’s “disruptive force” would ultimately turn the tide.
“I think the president has always been in a position where it’s his to lose based on his bringing a sort of disruptive force into what would be called political norms,” said Johnson.
Johnson claims to be a long-time Democrat, but has praised Trump in the past for his positive impact on the economy. He hedged, however, on committing to a vote for the incumbent.
“It means that I’m going to speak my mind, speak in an independent way based on the facts and not try to get caught up in the politics,” he said.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.