BET Founder Bob Johnson: 2020 Presidential Election Is Trump’s To Lose

Media mogul and entrepreneur Bob Johnson, the founder of BET, says the 2020 US presidential election is President Donald Trump’s to lose.

Although some current polls show Trump struggling against certain challengers, Johnson told CNBC the president’s “disruptive force” would ultimately turn the tide.

“I think the president has always been in a position where it’s his to lose based on his bringing a sort of disruptive force into what would be called political norms,” said Johnson.