Berlinale Gets Backing For Doc Prize; Fortissimo Adds Tallinn Pic; ‘Fiddler On The Roof’ Doc Set For UK Release – Global Briefs

The Berlinale has secured a new backer for its documentary award, with public broadcaster Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg stepping in to offer the $44,000 (€40,000) prize. First introduced in 2017 (at a level of €50,000), the Berlinale Documentary Film Award sees around 18 docs nominated from one of the following program strands: Competition, Encounters, Panorama, Forum, Generation, Berlinale Special and Perspektive Deutsches. A three-person jury will select the winner, which will be presented at the festival’s official awards ceremony. The new partnership will last for an initial five years.

Amsterdam and Beijing-based sales company Fortissimo Films has added Francisco D’Eufemia’s environmental thriller Furtive to its slate following the film’s world premiere at China’s Pingyao International Film Festival and ahead of its European premiere at Estonia’s Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. Pic comes from the director of 2016 adventure movie Escape From Patagonia, it follows a forest ranger who tries to reinvent his life in a place where not many want to go – the Pereyra Iraola Park in Buenos Aires.

Samuel Goldwyn Films and Roadside Attractions are teaming to release Fiddler: A Miracle Of Miracles, the documentary about the iconic musical, in UK cinemas on December 13. Directed by Max Lewkowicz, the film features interviews with Lyricist Sheldon Harnick, Hal Prince, Austin Pendleton, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Harvey Fierstein. First opening in 1964, Fiddler On The Roof held the record for the longest-running musical for 10 years, and also picked up nine Tony Awards.

The Irish Film Festival London Awards winners have been crowned, with Shelley Love’s A Bump Along The Way scooping the top prize. The comedy film premiered at the Belfast Film Festival in April before playing the Galway Film Fleadh and TIFF, it stars Bronagh Gallagher, who acted in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction. The awards are a prelude to the Irish Film Festival London, which will screen all of the winners and runs November 20-24.