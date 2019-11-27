Berlin Film Festival Selects Actor Samuel Finzi To Host Opening Night & Awards Ceremony

The 2020 Berlin International Film Festival, the event’s 70th edition and the first under its new leadership team of Executive Director Mariette Rissenbeek and Artistic Director Carlo Chatrian, has named the host for its opening gala and awards ceremony.

Bulgarian-German actor Samuel Finzi, whose credits across screen and stage include 2014 comedy Worst Case Scenario, will host both events, with the opening night taking place on February 20 and the awards on February 29.

“We’re very pleased that Samuel Finzi will be hosting the inauguration of the 70th Berlinale. His eloquence, energy and improvisation skills promise an entertaining start to the festival,” commented Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian.

“As a European, it’s a great honour for me to be a part of one of the most important film festivals worldwide. I’m very happy about the opportunity to be a part of 2020 Berlinale on the occasion of its 70th anniversary, and a new beginning,” added Finzi.

The galas will be broadcast live on ZDF partner station 3sat and streamed on the festival’s website.