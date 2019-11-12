Ben McKenzie To Make Broadway Debut Opposite Jane Alexander In Bess Wohl’s ‘Grand Horizons’

Ben McKenzie has been cast in Bess Wohl’s Broadway-Bound Grand Horizons, joining the previously announced Jane Alexander and James Cromwell, among others.

The strictly limited 10-week engagement begins previews Dec. 23, officially opening on January 23, 2020 at The Hayes Theater. Today’s announcement was made by producer Second Stage Theater.

Also previously announced were Priscilla Lopez, Maulik Pancholy, Ashley Park and Michael Urie. Leigh Silverman directs.

McKenzie most recently portrayed Det. James Gordon on Fox’s Gotham, which just wrapped its five-season run. The actor first came to public attention in The O.C.; other credits include Southland and Junebug. He was last seen on stage in The Glass Menagerie at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles.

Wohl’s new play chronicles the family of long-married couple Bill and Nancy, who have been together for 50 years when Nancy decides she wants out, shocking the couple’s two adult sons and forcing everyone to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best. McKenzie will play the character of “Ben.”

On the film side, McKenzie has the upcoming Steven C. Miller action thriller Line of Duty opposite Aaron Eckhart, and the Amazon feature The Torture Report with Adam Driver and Annette Bening.