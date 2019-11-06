Ben Affleck has been set to star in Robert Rodriguez’s action thriller Hypnotic, playing a detective who, while investigating a string of impossible high-end heists, becomes entangled in a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program.

The big budget pic, which we understand is set at $60m-$80m, comes from Studio 8 and Solstice Studios and is the first project greenlit under a partnership between the two companies. Production is slated for April.

Rodriguez, Studio 8 CEO Jeff Robinov and his colleagues Guy Danella and John Graham will produce the film with Solstice, which will handle US distribution and launch international sales beginning at AFM.

“Working with Ben on his award-winning projects, including Argo and The Town, I have seen how his versatility and creativity has made him one of the most talented filmmakers both in front of and behind the camera,” said Robinov. “It’s very meaningful to be collaborating with Ben again on this uniquely riveting suspense thriller, and I know he and Robert will make a terrific film together.”

