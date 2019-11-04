Bella Thorne To Make Feature Directorial Debut With Secret Thriller Project

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that Bella Thorne has signed to direct an elevated thriller written by Zander Coté, the plot of which is being kept under wraps.
Thorne is also planning to take a supporting role in the film which will shoot this coming summer.
Eric B. Fleischman’s Defiant Studios, David Bernon of Burn Later Productions, and Maurice Fadida of Kodiak Pictures will produce collectively.
“We are thrilled to partner with Bella on her feature directing debut,” says Bernon, “She’s about to leave an indelible mark on the genre, and we can’t wait for audiences to discover her bold vision.”
Thorne is also a best-selling author, director, philanthropist musician and entrepreneur. She entered the entertainment business at six months of age and at 21 has built an empire that stretches from acting to various entrepreneurial ventures and philanthropic endeavors.
Her unapologetic authenticity and ability to be raw with her fans has generated a loyal and diehard following on her social media pages, which consists of 21.5M on Instagram, 6.9M on Twitter, 529k subscribers on YouTube. Thorne’s feature credits include Netflix’s The Babysitter franchise, Blended, Stuck on You, The DUFF, Midnight Sun and the Sundance AGBO Studios feature Assassination Nation. Her TV credits include Disney Channel’s Shake It Up, HBO’s Big Love, ABC’s Dirty Sexy Money and Freeform’s Famous in Love.
She is represented by CAA, Thirty Three Management, Strategic and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.
