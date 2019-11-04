Bella Thorne To Make Feature Directorial Debut With Secret Thriller Project

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that Bella Thorne has signed to direct an elevated thriller written by Zander Coté, the plot of which is being kept under wraps.

Thorne is also planning to take a supporting role in the film which will shoot this coming summer.

Eric B. Fleischman’s Defiant Studios, David Bernon of Burn Later Productions, and Maurice Fadida of Kodiak Pictures will produce collectively.