BBC Three Buys Hulu Comedy ‘Shrill’ From Warner Bros. Television

The BBC has acquired the UK rights to Hulu’s Aidy Bryant-fronted comedy series Shrill.

The British public broadcaster will air the series, from Warner Bros. Television, on its youth-skewing network BBC Three. It is the latest Hulu series making its way to the BBC after the latter picked up Looking For Alaska. The BBC and Hulu also recently partnered to co-produce an adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People.

Shrill, which will launch in the UK on December 15, is based on Lindy West’s bestselling 2016 memoir, Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman. It stars Bryant as Annie, described as a fat young woman who wants to change her life — but not her body. Annie is trying to make it as a journalist while juggling bad boyfriends, sick parents and a perfectionist boss, while the world around her deems her not good enough because of her weight. She starts to realize that she’s as good as anyone else, and acts on it.

The series also features Lolly Adefope, who plays her best friend and roommate Fran, along with Luka Jones (Ryan), Ian Owens (Amadi), John Cameron Mitchell (Gabe) and Patti Harrison (Ruthie).

Executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Elizabeth Banks, Alexandra Rushfield, Lindy West, Max Handelman and Andrew Singer, it is produced by Broadway Video and Brownstone Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. The six-part comedy was acquired by Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition and Fiona Campbell, Controller BBC Three.

In April, Shrill was picked up by Hulu for a super-sized eight-part second season order.

Deeks said, “Annie is such a relatable and engaging character, I am sure that BBC Three viewers will enjoy watching her navigate her way through life with warmth, humor and increasing confidence”.