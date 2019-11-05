BBC Studios & Oxford Scientific Films Team With China International Television Corporation On Wildlife Doc Series

BBC Studios and ITV-backed Oxford Scientific Films have teamed with China International Television Corporation (CITVC) on a high-end documentary series that will explore China’s national parks.

The British firms have partnered with the subsidiary of China Media Group, as well as EOS Films, on three-part series China: Nature’s Ancient Kingdom.

BBC Studios will handle international rights outside of China, launching globally in autumn 2020, with CCTV understood to be airing the series domestically.

The wildlife series is currently filming in the Shennongjia National Park, the Northeast Tiger and Leopard National Park, and the Giant Panda National Park.

It will explore the country’s ambitious conservation project that sees the Chinese government set up a brand-new system of 10 pilot national parks to protect the country’s rarest species. The series will look at all ten parks to unveil the hidden paradise, strange and wonderful animals, magical plants, breath-taking landscapes, and local communities who have lived for centuries alongside these wonderful creatures.

Lynn Zhang, Vice President at CITVC’s CHNPEC said, “CITVC is thrilled to partner with EOS Films & Oxford Scientific Films and BBC Films to co-produce the fantastic new series China: Nature’s Ancient Kingdom where we explore our country’s beautiful nature, home to one of the oldest civilizations on earth as well as some of the rarest animals on earth. We are also excited that BBC Studios will distribute this beautiful series outside of Greater China. China is proud to be creating 10 new National Parks to protect the unique environments that house these special animals. We will take a close look at their history and current lives, working with some of the best producers in the world.”