BBC To Show Donald Trump Impeachment Hearings In Full

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock (10436174g) President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington Trump, Washington, USA - 04 Oct 2019

The BBC has said it is going to show the Donald Trump impeachment hearings in full from next week.

The House Intelligence Committee evidence-gathering goes public on November 13 and will be shown on BBC Parliament, which usually brings audiences live action from the British Houses of Parliament.

However, because a December 12 election has been called in the UK — the first December election since 1923 — Parliament has been dissolved, meaning the BBC is looking for content to fill BBC Parliament’s schedule. To this end, the channel will go live from Washington D.C. next week.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has announced that the first days of open hearings will take place on Wednesday and Friday to determine whether Trump used the power of his office to try to persuade Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, the former vice president hoping to oust Trump in the 2020 U.S. election.

William Taylor, America’s top diplomat in Ukraine, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent will give evidence to the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday. Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, will be questioned on Friday.