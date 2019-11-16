BBC One Doubles Down On Readies With Second Season Of Danny Dyer-Fronted Gameshow ‘The Wall’

“Give us a load of readies, you mug,” the BBC is bringing back its remake of NBC format The Wall with national treasure Danny Dyer.

The show, which has been performing well in a primetime Saturday night slot on BBC One, is coming back for a second season. The sixth and final episode of the first season ended this evening in the UK.

Produced by Endemol Shine’s Remarkable Television, Dyer hosts with Angela Rippon posing the questions.

The Wall is a quiz that requires both the right answers and the right bounces in order to win a major cash prize. A combination of quiz, luck and strategy set against the background of a highly dramatic and interactive set piece, a pair of teammates must work together to tackle the mammoth wall. The two-person teams related by family, friendship or life experience compete for a cash prize. If a question is answered correctly a green ball falls down the five-story wall, adding the value of the slot to the players’ winning total. If it’s wrong, a red ball will fall and deduct the value from the team.

The show will return to BBC One in 2020. It was commissioned by Charlotte Moore, Director BBC Content and Kate Phillips, Controller, Entertainment. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Rachel Ashdown. The Executive Producer for Remarkable is Richard Hague. The Series Producer is Stephen Lovelock.

The third season of the U.S. original, which is exec produced by LeBron James, Chris Hardwick, Maverick Carter and Andrew Glassman, aired on NBC earlier this year. It was produced by SpringHill Entertainment and Andrew Glassman’s Glassman Media in collaboration with Universal Television Alternative Studio.

Dyer said, “I can’t believe we’re doing another series of The Wall. I can’t wait to get stuck back in and meet these new contestants and hopefully make them very rich.”

Kate Phillips, Controller of Entertainment Commissioning at BBC said, “I know Danny and Angela had an absolute ball making series one of The Wall and it’s great to see how much BBC One viewers have enjoyed the ride. This wildly unpredictable format, or ‘nutty old show’ as Danny would say, has quickly become a Saturday night favourite for all ages, and I’m looking forward to more big drops, big shocks and big decisions in series two.”

Richard Hague, Creative Director at Remarkable Television, added, “A healthy dose of Danny, Angela and the infamous balls is the perfect tonic for where we are today in the world. Danny has proven himself a truly unique host bringing a breath of fresh air to our Saturday night TV viewing. Bring on series two and let’s hope more contestants walk off cake-o bake-o.”