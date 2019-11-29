Warner Bros. Adapts German Format ‘Cash For Trash’ For BBC One

Warner Bros. International Television Production indie Ricochet is adapting the group’s German format Cash For Trash into a BBC One show.

Ricochet has been commissioned to make 30-part daytime series The Bidding Room, in which expert dealers compete to buy items presented to them by members of the public.

Hosted by Chariots of Fire actor Nigel Havers, the show is based on Bares für Rares (Cash For Trash), which was first made for Germany’s ZDF in 2015 by Warner Bros. International Television Production Germany.

The format is the biggest daytime factual entertainment show in Germany, according to the BBC, and has been remade for France 2 with similar success. SBS in the Netherlands has also adapted the show.

The Bidding Room will be executive produced by Emma Walsh, with Claire Egerton-Jones serving as series producer. Acting BBC daytime boss Carla-Maria Lawson and Lindsay Bradbury commissioned the show.

Lawson said: “Each of the bidders are at the top of their individual fields. They’ll be daunting opponents not just for the sellers but for their own peers.”