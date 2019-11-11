BBC Quashes Conspiracy Theories After Mistakenly Airing Old Footage Of Boris Johnson Laying A Wreath

The 2016 footage of Boris Johnson broadcast by the BBC on Monday.

The BBC has moved to quash Twitter conspiracy theories after it accidentally broadcast old footage of Boris Johnson laying a wreath to commemorate British armed forces who died in the line of duty.

During its flagship Breakfast show on Monday, the BBC mistakenly showed a clip of Johnson paying his respects in 2016, instead of footage of the prime minister during the remembrance ceremony on Sunday.

The error was spotted by LBC radio producer Ava Evans (see below) and it sparked theories on Twitter about the BBC deliberately airbrushing out a mistake Johnson made during Sunday’s proceedings, when he reportedly placed his ring of roses upside down on The Cenotaph war memorial in London.

Slide One is Boris Johnson, yesterday, laying a wreath upside down on the Cenotaph Slide Two is the footage BBC News are rolling with this morning – bizarrely, it's from 2016. pic.twitter.com/8BrOyA9Kyr — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) November 11, 2019

But the BBC attempted to scotch these suggestions, explaining that it was simply a production error meaning that archive footage of Johnson, surfaced within BBC systems before Sunday’s ceremony, was used on Monday.

Breakfast editor Richard Frediani tweeted: “The footage of Remembrance Sunday 2016 was among archive restored at 0403am on Sunday to preview the service. It was used in error today. Claims it was combined with 2019 footage this morning are wholly incorrect.”

A BBC Breakfast spokeswoman said: “This morning on the programme we incorrectly used footage from a Remembrance Day service that was not filmed yesterday. This was a production mistake and we apologise for the error.”