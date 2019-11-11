Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

BBC iPlayer To Launch On Sky Under New Content Partnership

Got A Tip? Tip Us

BBC Quashes Conspiracy Theories After Mistakenly Airing Old Footage Of Boris Johnson Laying A Wreath

Boris Johnson
The 2016 footage of Boris Johnson broadcast by the BBC on Monday. BBC Breakfast

The BBC has moved to quash Twitter conspiracy theories after it accidentally broadcast old footage of Boris Johnson laying a wreath to commemorate British armed forces who died in the line of duty.

During its flagship Breakfast show on Monday, the BBC mistakenly showed a clip of Johnson paying his respects in 2016, instead of footage of the prime minister during the remembrance ceremony on Sunday.

The error was spotted by LBC radio producer Ava Evans (see below) and it sparked theories on Twitter about the BBC deliberately airbrushing out a mistake Johnson made during Sunday’s proceedings, when he reportedly placed his ring of roses upside down on The Cenotaph war memorial in London.

But the BBC attempted to scotch these suggestions, explaining that it was simply a production error meaning that archive footage of Johnson, surfaced within BBC systems before Sunday’s ceremony, was used on Monday.

Breakfast editor Richard Frediani tweeted: “The footage of Remembrance Sunday 2016 was among archive restored at 0403am on Sunday to preview the service. It was used in error today. Claims it was combined with 2019 footage this morning are wholly incorrect.”

A BBC Breakfast spokeswoman said: “This morning on the programme we incorrectly used footage from a Remembrance Day service that was not filmed yesterday. This was a production mistake and we apologise for the error.”

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad