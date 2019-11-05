Barbara Hall Sets Drama ‘Clues’ Based On Israeli Format At CBS; Adapting James Patterson’s ‘The House Of Kennedy’ For Streaming

EXCLUSIVE: As Madam Secretary is wrapping up its sixth and final season, series creator Barbara Hall has lined up her next projects. CBS has put in development Clues, a drama based on the Israeli series from Hall and Madam Secretary executive producer David Grae; Keshet; CBS Television Studios, where Hall and Grae are under deals; and Universal Television, where Keshet is based. Additionally, Hall is eying a foray into streaming with an adaptation of James Patterson’s upcoming book The House of Kennedy. The project, from CBS TV Studios and James Patterson Entertainment, will be pitched to SVOD networks.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Clues is written by Hall and Grae, based on the Israeli series created by Ruti Rudner and Yonatan Cognac and produced by Artza Productions. When a private investigator goes missing, his socialite wife and his blue-collar protégé are forced together to solve the mystery of his disappearance while also desperately trying to save the business. But each of the women holds a secret that could jeopardize their budding friendship and pursuit of the truth.

Hall and Grae executive produce with Keshet’s Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Avi Nir and Alon Shtruzman. Format owners Rudner, Cognac and Zarni Ziv also executive produce.

Hall is adapting Patterson’s The House of Kennedy, which is set to be published April 13. The book is described as an an unprecedented look into the life of the Kennedys and their political dynasty. Per the official book description, “Those who dwell in the House of Kennedy work hard, live hard and win at all costs. But just how much has it cost them?”

Patterson, Bill Robinson and Patrick Santa will produce via James Patterson Entertainment.

Hall is overseeing the current sixth and final season of Madam Secretary. She previously served as showrunner of the Amy Brenneman-Tyne Daly drama Judging Amy, which aired on CBS from 1999-2005, and created Joan of Arcadia, starring Amber Tamblyn, that ran for two seasons on CBS from 2003-05. She also was a co-executive producer on Showtime’s Homeland.

Grae began his career as a staff writer on Hall’s Joan of Arcadia. He also worked on Without a Trace and Gilmore Girls and was an executive producer on ABC’s long-running Castle.

Hall is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners & Ziffren Brittenham. Grae is repped by Ken Richman at Hansen Jacobson.