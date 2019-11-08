Banijay Merges Italian Indies DryMedia and Magnolia SPA To Create Banijay Italia

Banijay Group has merged two of its Italian non-scripted production outfits, DryMedia and Magnolia SPA, to create Banijay Italia.

Banijay, which is fresh from signing a $2.2 billion to acquire Endemol Shine Group, will bring together the two companies under the leadership of DryMedia CEO Fabrizio Ievolella, who becomes Banijay Italia CEO.

Danila Battiglini will be the merged company’s chief production officer, Francesco Lauber is the chief creative officer, and Leopoldo Gasparotto is head of programs.

DryMedia makes local versions of hit international formats including MasterChef and The X Factor, and became part of the Banijay group in 2016.

Magnolia SPA was established in 2001 and has produced original formats, such as Undressed and Singing in the Car, as well as adapting international shows like Celebrity Survivor and Top Chef.

Banijay Italia will be part of Banijay Group’s Italian portfolio of companies, led by country manager Paolo Bassetti. Other companies include Banijay Studios Italy, Nonpanic, Aurora TV, Atlantis Film and ITV Movie.