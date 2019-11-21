Studiocanal Acquires Horror Short ‘Baghead;’ Alberto Corredor To Direct Feature Transfer

EXCLUSIVE: Studiocanal has acquired the celebrated creepy horror short Baghead and will turn it into a feature helmed by the short’s director, Alberto Corredor. The Picture Company’s Andrew Rona & Alex Heineman will produce under their overall deal with the studio; Vertigo’s Roy Lee, and Alibi’s Jake Wagner will be exec producers along with Corredor and Lorcan Reilly, the duo that created the short.

Baghead won numerous awards on the festival circuit. It revolves around a mysterious figure called Baghead, a diminutive wrinkled up person who is able to manifest the dead and bring them back to our world for short intervals. People seek out the mysterious medium to reconnect with lost loved ones. Once in contact with Baghead however, the title character’s true powers and intentions are revealed and there is a high price to pay for its contact with the deceased. The feature transfer will build on that story line and take a Saw-like approach, adding in supernatural elements. Studiocanal’s Didier Lupfer and Ron Halpern will oversee.

The Picture Company just wrapped the action thriller Gunpowder Milkshake at Studiocanal and has the thriller The Paris Trap on tap to shoot next summer.

Short films, especially in genre, are a strong calling card for features. Among those who made breakthroughs expanding their shorts into films are David F. Sandberg (Lights Out), Andy Muschietti (Mama), and Neill Blomkamp, who expanded his short Alive in Joberg into District 9. The Picture Company wrapped the short film transfer Larry at Amblin with Jacob Chase directing, and have set several others at studios.

Corredor is repped by Jake Wagner at newly formed Alibi, Verve and attorney Marios Rush.

Have a look at the trailer for the short:

Baghead – Trailer from Alberto Corredor on Vimeo.