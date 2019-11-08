BAFTA Los Angeles Names 25 Participants For 2019 Newcomers Program

EXCLUSIVE: BAFTA Los Angeles has unveiled the participants for the latest edition of its Newcomers Program, which provides support to emerging international artists and industry professionals.

In 2018 the initiative was opened up to talents beyond the UK, and this year’s crop hail from countries including Australia, China, France, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Nigeria, Poland, South Africa and Turkey. Scroll down for the full list.

Since launching in 2007, the initiative has spotlighted the legacy of UK talents moving to the U.S. to expand their knowledge, develop their skills, and expand their network of peers. It includes professional networking opportunities, peer matching with others who have recently moved to the U.S., curated educational programming including BAFTA Briefing sessions, and access to BAFTA’s wider professional development event schedule including the BAFTA Insights series.

There are 25 new participants this year, taking the overall number on the four-year program to 71.

The group is made up of actors, directors, producers, screenwriters, composers, cinematographers, executives, art directors, production designers, animators, editors and publicists. Across the full list, 52% of the participants are female.

“We have cast our net far and wide to bring on board the best international talent in Los Angeles and feel sure their careers will rise and thrive under BAFTA’s careful guidance. We are delighted to welcome them into our Los Angeles family,” said New Talent Committee Co-Chairs, Sandro Monetti, Louise Chater and Peter Morris.

NEWCOMERS – FIRST YEAR

Callum Alexander – Actor, Screenwriter

Claire Leona Apps – Director, Screenwriter

Maor Azran – Producer

Omer Ben-Shachar – Director, Screenwriter

Michael Bhim – Screenwriter

Anne Chmelewsky – Composer

Theo Cowen – Editor

Max Davidoff-Grey – Composer

Ashish Dawar – Cinematographer

Tanya Fear – Actor

Claire Fowler – Director

Lisa Gorgin – Actor

Emily James – Director, Screenwriter

Yong Kim – Actor

Ran Li – Director, Screenwriter

Nicholas McCarthy – Actor, Screenwriter

Obiageli Odimegwu – Screenwriter

Charlie Robinson – Actor

Martina Silcock – Producer

Siqi Song – Director

Joanne Thomson – Actor

Robert Treves – Composer

Pip White – Cinematographer

Catherine Wignall – Screenwriter

Kat Wood – Director, Screenwriter

RETURNING NEWCOMERS – SECOND YEAR

Felicity Abbott – Production Designer

Asligul Armagan – Director, Screenwriter

Sheena Bhattessa – Actor

Christel Chaudet – Producer

Lucian Charles Collier – Actor

Sasha Collington – Director

Pete Cooksley – Producer

Leah de Niese – Actor

Leo Draper – Executive

Michael Driscoll – Director

Tina Gharavi – Director

Denise Hoey – Actor

Mark Jackson – Actor

Daan Jansen – Producer

Allison McGourty – Screenwriter, Producer

Nita Mistry – Actor

Muriel Naim – Director

Angie Polkovich – Director, Screenwriter

Mark Prendergast – Actor

Monroe Robertson – Actor

David Saunders – Composer

Sam Lucas Smith – Actor, Screenwriter

Hanna Stanbridge – Actor, Screenwriter

Sammy Sultan – Screenwriter

Wan-Yi Sweeting – Executive

Catherine Taylor – Director

Roi Vissel – Cinematographer

Sam Washington – Director, Screenwriter

RETURNING NEWCOMERS – THIRD YEAR

Sisi Cronin – Publicist

Nick Horton – Producer

Louise Houghton – Actor

Sohm Kapila – Actor

Gavin Laing – Screenwriter

Peter Lam – Composer

Adam Linzey – Director, Screenwriter

Luca Malacrino – Actor

James McNamara – Screenwriter

Emma Weston – Art Director

RETURNING NEWCOMERS – FOURTH YEAR

Andrew Blackburn – Director

Marcus Chan – Director, Screenwriter

Menik Gooneratne – Actor, Screenwriter

Ben Gutteridge – Director, Screenwriter

Heather Harris – Director

James Longman – Producer

Nicola Posener – Actor

Emma West – Actor