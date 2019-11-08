BAFTA Los Angeles Names 25 Participants For 2019 Newcomers Program

EXCLUSIVE: BAFTA Los Angeles has unveiled the participants for the latest edition of its Newcomers Program, which provides support to emerging international artists and industry professionals.
In 2018 the initiative was opened up to talents beyond the UK, and this year’s crop hail from countries including Australia, China, France, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Nigeria, Poland, South Africa and Turkey. Scroll down for the full list.
Since launching in 2007, the initiative has spotlighted the legacy of UK talents moving to the U.S. to expand their knowledge, develop their skills, and expand their network of peers. It includes professional networking opportunities, peer matching with others who have recently moved to the U.S., curated educational programming including BAFTA Briefing sessions, and access to BAFTA’s wider professional development event schedule including the BAFTA Insights series.
There are 25 new participants this year, taking the overall number on the four-year program to 71.
The group is made up of actors, directors, producers, screenwriters, composers, cinematographers, executives, art directors, production designers, animators, editors and publicists. Across the full list, 52% of the participants are female.
“We have cast our net far and wide to bring on board the best international talent in Los Angeles and feel sure their careers will rise and thrive under BAFTA’s careful guidance. We are delighted to welcome them into our Los Angeles family,” said New Talent Committee Co-Chairs, Sandro Monetti, Louise Chater and Peter Morris.
NEWCOMERS – FIRST YEAR
Callum Alexander – Actor, Screenwriter
Claire Leona Apps – Director, Screenwriter
Maor Azran – Producer
Omer Ben-Shachar – Director, Screenwriter
Michael Bhim – Screenwriter
Anne Chmelewsky – Composer
Theo Cowen – Editor
Max Davidoff-Grey – Composer
Ashish Dawar – Cinematographer
Tanya Fear – Actor
Claire Fowler – Director
Lisa Gorgin – Actor
Emily James – Director, Screenwriter
Yong Kim – Actor
Ran Li – Director, Screenwriter
Nicholas McCarthy – Actor, Screenwriter
Obiageli Odimegwu – Screenwriter
Charlie Robinson – Actor
Martina Silcock – Producer
Siqi Song – Director
Joanne Thomson – Actor
Robert Treves – Composer
Pip White – Cinematographer
Catherine Wignall – Screenwriter
Kat Wood – Director, Screenwriter
RETURNING NEWCOMERS – SECOND YEAR
Felicity Abbott – Production Designer
Asligul Armagan – Director, Screenwriter
Sheena Bhattessa – Actor
Christel Chaudet – Producer
Lucian Charles Collier – Actor
Sasha Collington – Director
Pete Cooksley – Producer
Leah de Niese – Actor
Leo Draper – Executive
Michael Driscoll – Director
Tina Gharavi – Director
Denise Hoey – Actor
Mark Jackson – Actor
Daan Jansen – Producer
Allison McGourty – Screenwriter, Producer
Nita Mistry – Actor
Muriel Naim – Director
Angie Polkovich – Director, Screenwriter
Mark Prendergast – Actor
Monroe Robertson – Actor
David Saunders – Composer
Sam Lucas Smith – Actor, Screenwriter
Hanna Stanbridge – Actor, Screenwriter
Sammy Sultan – Screenwriter
Wan-Yi Sweeting – Executive
Catherine Taylor – Director
Roi Vissel – Cinematographer
Sam Washington – Director, Screenwriter
RETURNING NEWCOMERS – THIRD YEAR
Sisi Cronin – Publicist
Nick Horton – Producer
Louise Houghton – Actor
Sohm Kapila – Actor
Gavin Laing – Screenwriter
Peter Lam – Composer
Adam Linzey – Director, Screenwriter
Luca Malacrino – Actor
James McNamara – Screenwriter
Emma Weston – Art Director
RETURNING NEWCOMERS – FOURTH YEAR
Andrew Blackburn – Director
Marcus Chan – Director, Screenwriter
Menik Gooneratne – Actor, Screenwriter
Ben Gutteridge – Director, Screenwriter
Heather Harris – Director
James Longman – Producer
Nicola Posener – Actor
Emma West – Actor
