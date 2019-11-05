‘Bad Boys For Life’ Trailer: Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Ride Again In Sony Franchise

The latest trailer for Bad Boys For Life has dropped, with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence promising to serve up another slice of high-octane action-comedy in the third outing for Sony’s franchise.

Bad Boys For Life is scheduled to open on January 17, 2020. Smith and Lawrence are returning as detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett who, along with Miami PD’s elite AMMO team, attempt to take down drug cartel chief Armando Armas.

The film is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. The cast includes Jacob Scipio, Paola Nuñez, Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens and Charles Melton.

Joe Carnahan and Chris Bremner wrote Bad Boys For Life, while the producers are Jerry Bruckheimer, Smith and Doug Belgrad. Barry Waldman, Chad Oman, Mike Stenson, James Lassiter and Jack Heller executive produce.

The first two Bad Boys installments grossed a combined $415 million, with the last one being released in the summer of 2003.