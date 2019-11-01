‘Back To Life’: Showtime To Stream UK Comedy’s First Season Ahead Of TV Premiere

Back to Life will spring to life on Showtime’s digital platforms before it hits TV screens. The entire six-episode first season of the UK comedy from Fleabag producers Harry and Jack Williams will start streaming at midnight Sunday, November 10, on-demand and on the premium cabler’s app.

The series then launches on Showtime at 10 that night.

Created and written by Daisy Haggard and Laura Solo, Back to Life stars Haggard as Miri Matteson, who returns home after 18 years behind bars and stumbles back into adult life in the coastal town she once knew, while the mystery of her past looms large. Miri’s first few weeks out of prison see her trying (and frequently failing) to lead a normal life in her picturesque but claustrophobic seaside hometown. Miri attempts to rekindle old relationships, make new ones, look for work and readjust to life outside, while desperately waiting for the world to forget about what happened that fateful night.

Geraldine James, Richard Durden, Jo Martin, Jamie Michie, Christine Bottomley, Adeel Akhtar and Liam Williams co-star in the series produced by Two Brothers Pictures for BBC Three in association with All3media International.

Back to Life is produced by Debs Pisani and directed by Chris Sweeney. The executive producers are Haggard, Solon, Sweeney, Sarah Hammond and Harry and Jack Williams.