‘Babylon Berlin’ Firm Beta Film Invests In Fledgling British Drama Producer RubyRock Pictures

Babylon Berlin firm Beta Film has invested in fledgling British drama producer RubyRock Pictures.

The German producer and distributor has taken a minority stake in the UK company, recently set up by Zoë Rocha, former TV boss at The Fyzz Facility. The two companies will look to create, develop, finance and produce English-language series for the international market.

The move is Beta Film’s first investment in British drama production company.

RubyRock Pictures has yet to win a commission but it is developing series including The Heartless, a music drama written by Spotless writer Lucie Barât, the sister of The Libertines frontman Carl Barât and feminist horror anthology Her Horror. Rocha previously produced Channel 5 comedy Borderline and Sky’s Chris O’Dowd-fronted Moone Boy.

Moritz von Kruedener, Managing Director Beta Film, said, “Ruby Rock is an essential addition to our portfolio and a great partner to create exceptional series for the international market. Zoë Rocha brings a contagious enthusiasm to all her professional endeavours. We strongly believe in her approach to build a bridge between UK and continental European production markets in order to combine subjects, creativity and financing.”

Rocha added, “Beta Film is a fantastic partner to have behind us as we grow our slate. Endorsement from such a respected company for RubyRock straight out of the gate is a great vote of confidence in our uniquely punky but premium slate. We look forward to working with them on projects that are natural fit with Beta’s expertise and will benefit from their wide industry reach.”