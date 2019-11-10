The infamous “Baby Trump” balloon that has been seen worldwide at protests against President Donald Trump was slashed and deflated at an event held outside the Alabama-LSU football game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday.

Hoyt Deau Hutchinson, 32, of Tuscaloosa was accused of cutting an 8-foot-long gash into the back of the giant inflatable likeness, which has an orange Trump wearing a diaper.

Hutchinson fled the scene after the attack. He was later arrested and charged with criminal mischief for damaging the $5,000 balloon. A GoFund me campaign was started to funds for his legal fees and has so far topped $15,000, far surpassing its $6,000 goal.

The 20-foot high balloon was first seen at Trump’s trip to the United Kingdom last summer. Replicas have since been a staple of worldwide protests. This event was held in Monnish Park by activists protesting President Trump’s appearance at the Alabama-LSU game at a nearby stadium.

The small protest was halted when Hutchinso approached the balloon and slashed it. Police said that officers witnessed the incident and charged Hutchinson with felony first degree criminal mischief. He was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail and held on a $2,500 bond.

Hutchinson posted a Facebook Live video hours before the incident saying he was “going down [there] to make a scene … I’m shaking I’m so mad right now,” he said. “I’m fixin’ to pop this balloon, without a doubt.”