‘Avatar’ Sequel Marks End Of Filming For 2019 With Set Photo

That’s a wrap on filming this year for James Cameron’s forthcoming Avatar sequel.

The official Avatar Twitter account shared a behind-the-scenes photo Friday to mark the end of live-action filming for the year. The picture offered a behind-the-scenes look at a craft called the “Sea Dragon.”

“That’s a wrap, Na’vi Nation!” the photo was captioned. “It’s our last day of live-action filming in 2019, and we’re celebrating with a sneak peek. Check out this photo of the aft well deck section of the Sea Dragon, a massive mothership that carries an array of other sea-going craft in the sequels.”

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Stephen Lang, and Matt Gerald are all returning for the sequel. They’ll be joined by Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Vin Diesel, Jermaine Clement, Michelle Yeoh and Oona Chaplin.

Avatar 2 from 20th Century Fox is expected to arrive in theaters on December 17, 2021. Three additional sequels are planned.