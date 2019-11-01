First ‘Avatar’ Will Be On Disney+ At Launch

Click to Skip Ad
Avatar
20th Century Fox

Disney said Friday that James Cameron’s Avatar will be available on Day 1 of the launch of its Disney+ streaming service on November 12, when it will become the groundbreaking film’s exclusive subscription streaming home.

The SVOD platform will carry films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and Lucasfilm, but it’s been unclear how much of its newly acquired Fox library would be part of that mix.

Cameron helped announce the Avatar news today with a video from the New Zealand set of his series of Avatar sequels, the first of which hits theaters December 17, 2021. Its a good bet Disney+ is planting the flag for the full high-tech sci-fi franchise to come:

The first Avatar, until Avengers: Endgame this summer the biggest-grossing film of all time, is nearing the 10th anniversary of its theatrical release in December.

