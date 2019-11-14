Austin Stowell Joins Jeff Bridges In FX On Hulu Series ‘The Old Man’

EXCLUSIVE: Austin Stowell is joining the upcoming FX on Hulu drama The Old Man as a series regular. He will play a younger version of Jeff Bridges’ character Dan Chase. The series is set to premiere in the fall of 2020.

The series is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry and centers on the aforementioned Dan Chase, the titular “old man”, who absconded from the CIA decades ago and now lives off the grid. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past. Stowell’s story as the younger Dan Chase will take place thirty years prior to the events of the pilot, as he undertakes a dangerous mission against the backdrop of the Soviet-Afghan war.

As announced earlier this month by Disney boss Bob Iger, The Old Man is one of four series, originally developed and ordered by FX, that will debut exclusively on Hulu, which will become the official streaming home for FX Networks. In addition to The Old Man, FX on Hulu’s initial original slate will also feature Devs, A Teacher and the Cate Blanchett-led miniseries Mrs. America.

Written by Jon Steinberg & Robert Levine, The Old Man also stars John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, Alia Shawkat, Leem Lubany and EJ Bonilla. The series is executive produced by Bridges Warren Littlefield, Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Levine, David Schiff and Jon Watts, who will also direct the pilot. The series is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios in association with The Littlefield Company.

Stowell’s has appeared in the Hulu miniseries Catch-22, an adaptation of Joseph Heller’s classic novel. His film credits include Bridges of Spies, Colossal, Indubious Battle, 12 Strong and Battle of the Sexes. He stars in the indie horror drama Swallow, which made its premiere at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival and can be seen in the forthcoming Sony and Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island as well as the Apple TV+ anthology series, Amazing Stories, based on Steven Spielberg’s 1985 television series.

He is repped by CAA, David Krintzman and Rogers & Cowan.