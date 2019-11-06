‘Pose’ Actor Austin Scott Heading To Broadway’s Bob Dylan Musical, Completing Principal Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Pose actor Austin Scott will join Broadway’s upcoming Girl From The North Country, completing the principal cast for playwright Conor McPherson’s so-called Bob Dylan musical that won raves and a sold-out Off Broadway run last year.

Scott, who has played the title character in both the Broadway and touring production of Hamilton, will join Girl From The North Country in the role of Joe Scott, a down-and-out boxer who arrives unexpectedly at the Depression Era boarding house that is the sole setting for the musical.

Girl From The North Country begins previews Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the Belasco Theatre, with an opening night of Thursday, March 5.

Also announced today were the final three members of the show’s ensemble: Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, and Chiara Trentalange.

‘Girl from the North Country’, London 2017 Alastair Muir/REX/Shutterstock

All join the previously announced cast, most of whom played their roles at the Public Theater’s acclaimed production last fall: Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, David Pittu, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Mare Winningham.

The large cast plays the residents of the boarding house and the transients who pass in and out. “Wanderers,” as the official synopsis states, “at a turning point in their lives. Each one is driven by a dream – some for work, some for love, all for hope. They each have a song to sing, and once they do, their lives will change forever.”

Though the score is completely Dylan, each song, from the beloved (“Like a Rolling Stone”, “Forever Young”) to the relatively obscure (“License To Kill”), is reimagined to thrilling effect. In this critic’s opinion, the stunning “I Want You” is reason enough to see the show.

For Deadline’s complete review of the Off Broadway production, go here.

Girl from the North Country will feature scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; and movement direction by Lucy Hind.

Producers of the Broadway production are Tristan Baker & Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Steven Lappin, Sony Music Entertainment/Sony ATV, David Mirvish, The Dodgers, Len Blavatnik, Dianne Roberts, John Gore Organization, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Independent Presenters Network, Rod Kaats, Mary Beth O’Connor, Diana DiMenna, Barbara H. Freitag, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, and Patrick Catullo, The Old Vic (Artistic Director, Matthew Warchus, Executive Director, Kate Varah, Producer, Georgia Gatti) and The Public Theater (Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis; Executive Director, Patrick Willingham; Mandy Hackett, Director of Public Theater Productions), with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.