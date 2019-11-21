Asia Pacific Screen Awards: ‘Parasite’ Named Best Film

Bong Joon-ho’s Korean dark comedy Parasite scooped the best film prize at the 2019 Asia Pacific Screen Awards (ASPAs), which were held today in Brisbane, Australia. Scroll down for the full list.

The award was accepted onstage by the film’s producer Jang Young-Hwan. The film also took the Palme d’Or at Cannes back in May and is seen as a major contender for this year’s Oscars.

Parasite has been a global box office smash, taking more than $70m in its native Korea, and more than $14m in the U.S. via Neon. It follows a family who insidiously insert themselves into the lives of another, wealthier family.

Elsewhere at this year’s ASPAs, Elia Suleiman’s It Must Be Heaven picked up the Jury Grand Prize, and Adilkhan Yerzhanov won Achievement in Directing for Kazakh feature A Dark-Dark Man.

Best actor went to Manoj Bajpayee for his performance in Indian film Bhonsle, while best actress went to Max Eigenmann for her role in Verdict.

Ksenia Serenda took the cinematography prize for Beanpole, while the Russian feature also won the best screenplay award for writers Kantemir Balagov and Aleksandr Terekhov.

Best documentary film went to Philippe Bellaiche and Rachel Leah Jones’ feature Advocate, while Rodd Rathjen accepted Best Youth Feature Film for his movie Buoyancy. Best Animated Feature was taken by Japanese pic Weathering With You.

Long-time Israel Film Fund director Katriel Schory received the honorary FIAPF Award.

“Through APSA we truly see the diversity of cultures, customs and voices in the region. APSA reflects this authenticity with films that entertain audiences, but inspire the next wave of filmmakers,” said Kylie Munnich, CEO of regional body Screen Queensland, on stage closing the ceremony, according to the ASPAs’ twitter feed.

Full list of winners:

BEST FEATURE FILM

Parasite

Republic of Korea

Directed by BONG Joon-ho

Produced by KWAK Sin-ae, MOON Yang-kwon, JANG Young-hwan

JURY GRAND PRIZE

Elia SULEIMAN for It Must Be Heaven

Palestine, Qatar, Turkey, Canada, France, Germany

BEST YOUTH FEATURE FILM

Buoyancy

Australia

Directed by Rodd RATHJEN

Produced by Samantha JENNINGS, Kristina CEYTON, Rita WALSH

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Weathering With You

Japan

Directed by Makoto Shinkai

Produced by Genki Kawamura

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

Advocate

Israel, Canada, Switzerland

Directed by Rachel Leah JONES, Philippe BELLAÏCHE

Produced by Philippe BELLAÏCHE, Rachel Leah JONES, Paul CADIEUX, Joëlle BERTOSSA

ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING

Adilkhan YERZHANOV for A Dark, Dark Man

Kazakhstan, France

BEST SCREENPLAY

Kantemir BALAGOV, Alexander TEREKHOV for Beanpole

Russia

ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ksenia SEREDA for Beanpole

Russia

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS

Max EIGENMANN for Verdict

Philippines, France

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR

Manoj BAJPAYEE for Bhonsle

India

FIAPF AWARD

Katriel Schory

Israel