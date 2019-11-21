Asia Pacific Screen Awards: ‘Parasite’ Named Best Film

Bong Joon-ho’s Korean dark comedy Parasite scooped the best film prize at the 2019 Asia Pacific Screen Awards (ASPAs), which were held today in Brisbane, Australia. Scroll down for the full list.
The award was accepted onstage by the film’s producer Jang Young-Hwan. The film also took the Palme d’Or at Cannes back in May and is seen as a major contender for this year’s Oscars.
Parasite has been a global box office smash, taking more than $70m in its native Korea, and more than $14m in the U.S. via Neon. It follows a family who insidiously insert themselves into the lives of another, wealthier family.
Elsewhere at this year’s ASPAs, Elia Suleiman’s It Must Be Heaven picked up the Jury Grand Prize, and Adilkhan Yerzhanov won Achievement in Directing for Kazakh feature A Dark-Dark Man.
Best actor went to Manoj Bajpayee for his performance in Indian film Bhonsle, while best actress went to Max Eigenmann for her role in Verdict.
Ksenia Serenda took the cinematography prize for Beanpole, while the Russian feature also won the best screenplay award for writers Kantemir Balagov and Aleksandr Terekhov.
Best documentary film went to Philippe Bellaiche and Rachel Leah Jones’ feature Advocate, while Rodd Rathjen accepted Best Youth Feature Film for his movie Buoyancy. Best Animated Feature was taken by Japanese pic Weathering With You.
Long-time Israel Film Fund director Katriel Schory received the honorary FIAPF Award.
“Through APSA we truly see the diversity of cultures, customs and voices in the region. APSA reflects this authenticity with films that entertain audiences, but inspire the next wave of filmmakers,” said Kylie Munnich, CEO of regional body Screen Queensland, on stage closing the ceremony, according to the ASPAs’ twitter feed.
Full list of winners:
BEST FEATURE FILM
Parasite
Republic of Korea
Directed by BONG Joon-ho
Produced by KWAK Sin-ae, MOON Yang-kwon, JANG Young-hwan
JURY GRAND PRIZE
Elia SULEIMAN for It Must Be Heaven
Palestine, Qatar, Turkey, Canada, France, Germany
BEST YOUTH FEATURE FILM
Buoyancy
Australia
Directed by Rodd RATHJEN
Produced by Samantha JENNINGS, Kristina CEYTON, Rita WALSH
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Weathering With You
Japan
Directed by Makoto Shinkai
Produced by Genki Kawamura
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM
Advocate
Israel, Canada, Switzerland
Directed by Rachel Leah JONES, Philippe BELLAÏCHE
Produced by Philippe BELLAÏCHE, Rachel Leah JONES, Paul CADIEUX, Joëlle BERTOSSA
ACHIEVEMENT IN DIRECTING
Adilkhan YERZHANOV for A Dark, Dark Man
Kazakhstan, France
BEST SCREENPLAY
Kantemir BALAGOV, Alexander TEREKHOV for Beanpole
Russia
ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ksenia SEREDA for Beanpole
Russia
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS
Max EIGENMANN for Verdict
Philippines, France
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR
Manoj BAJPAYEE for Bhonsle
India
FIAPF AWARD
Katriel Schory
Israel
