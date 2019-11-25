ASC Awards Nominees: ‘Honeyland’, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Make The Cut In Docu And TV Categories

American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) revealed the nominees in documentary and television categories for the 34th Annual ASC Outstanding Achievement Awards which will take place January 25, 2020, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles.

Nominees in the newly created documentary category include Honeyland, Anthropocene: The Human Epoch and Obscuro Barroco. On the TV side, nominees include awards season favorites The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Handmaid’s Tale in the Non-Commercial Television category while FX’s Legion received two noms in the Commercial Television category. Meanwhile, the AMC series The Terror: Infamy and CBS All Access’ new take on The Twilight Zone were among those in the Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for Television category.

Earlier this year, the ASC announced the new documentary category to recognize exceptional cinematography in nonfiction filmmaking. The category was open to all features and episodes 30 minutes or longer that are released in theaters, at film festivals, or on broadcast/streaming services between June 1 and September 30.

Read the nominees for the documentary and television categories below.

Documentary

• Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma – Honeyland

• Nicholas de Pencier – Anthropocene: The Human Epoch

• Evangelia Kranioti – Obscuro Barroco

Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television

• David Luther – Das Boot, “Gegen die Zeit” (episode 6) (Sky)

• M. David Mullen, ASC – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Simone” (Amazon)

• Chris Seager, BSC – Carnival Row, “Grieve No More” (Amazon)

• Brendan Steacy, CSC – Titans, “Dick Grayson” (DC Universe)

• Colin Watkinson, ASC, BSC – The Handmaid’s Tale, “Night” (Hulu)

Episode of a Series for Commercial Television

• Dana Gonzales, ASC – Legion, “Chapter 20” (FX)

• C. Kim Miles, CSC, MySC – Project Blue Book, “The Flatwoods Monster” (History)

• Polly Morgan, ASC, BSC – Legion, “Chapter 23” (FX)

• Peter Robertson, ISC – Vikings, “Hell” (History)

• David Stockton, ASC – Gotham, “Ace Chemicals” (FOX)

Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for Television

• John Conroy, ISC – The Terror: Infamy, “A Sparrow in a Swallow’s Nest” (AMC)

• P.J. Dillon, ISC – The Rook, “Chapter 1” (Starz)

• Chris Manley, ASC – Doom Patrol, pilot (DC Universe)

• Martin Ruhe, ASC – Catch-22, “Episode 5” (Hulu)

• Craig Wrobleski, CSC – The Twilight Zone, “Blurryman” (CBS All Access)