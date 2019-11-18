Artist International Group, Korea-Based Saram Entertainment Form Joint Venture

EXCLUSIVE: Artist International Group CEO David Unger and Saram Entertainment CEO Soyoung Lee have launched a full-service, internationally-driven talent representation joint venture where they will rep a diverse set of clients across film and television from their Seoul and Los Angeles based offices. The goal is to produce and package film, television and local language content.

“Together we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the explosive growth from international opportunities and partnerships,” Unger said. “Today, more than ever, content across film and television must speak to diverse audiences with global appeal.”

Artist International Group clients include Hanee Lee (Extreme Job), Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians), Anil Kapoor (Slumdog Millionaire), Gong Li (Memoirs of a Geisha), Tom Welling (Smallville), Mallika Sherawat (Time Raiders), Elsa Zylberstein (I’ve Loved You So Long), Siwon Choi (Dragon Blade) and Saïd Taghmaoui (Wonder Woman) as well as writer and director clients Amanda Sthers (Madame), Tony Kaye (American History X), Francesco Carrozzini (Franca: Chaos and Creation) and Academy Award winner Roger Avary (Pulp Fiction) among others.

Said Saram founder Soyoung: “Together we have a true understanding of the greater global scale when it comes to championing Korean talent and ideas across different territories and cultures. We’re very excited to exchange business strategies and visions with AIG and provide our clients with a more global approach to further build on their accomplishments.”

Saram clients include Hanee Lee (Extreme Job), Jinwoong Cho (Believer, The Handmaiden), Jehoon Lee (I Can Speak), Yeri Han (Minari), Kyesang Yoon (The Outlaws) and Yohan Byun (Mr. Sunshine) as well as writer Joe Menosky (Star Trek) and director Mike Figgis (Leaving Las Vegas) for the Asian market.