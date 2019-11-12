Art Directors Tap ‘Goonies’ Illustrator Jack Johnson For Lifetime Achievement Award

The Art Directors Guild said Tuesday that Jack Johnson, whose credits as an illustrator include Goonies and Edward Scissorhands, will receive the guild’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the 24th annual ADG Awards. The ceremony is set for February 1 in the Wilshire Grand Ballroom at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

Johnson’s honor, from the guild’s Illustrators and Matte Artists Council, round out the four lifetime ADG awards for 2020 from each of the organization’s four crafts. As already announced, Joe Alves will receive the award from the Art Directors Council; Denis Olsen from the Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists Council; and Stephen Myles Berger from the Set Designers and Model Makers Council.

Johnson’s more than 60 film credits as a production illustrator, conceptual artist or art director include Toys, Jurassic Park III, Pleasantville, Big Fish, The Perfect Storm, Jerry Maguire, Independence Day, Beetlejuice, The Color Purple and Star Trek: The Motion Picture.

“Jack’s cinematic eye, combined with his amazing artistic talent, has been an integral part of over 60 critically acclaimed films in his over four-decade career,” said Tim Wilcox, chair of the ADG Illustrators & Matte Artists Council. “We are thrilled to honor that legacy and his contributions to the craft as this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.”

Johnson’s paintings have been featured in several traveling exhibitions throughout the U.S.

Nominations for the 2020 ADG Awards will be announced December 9.