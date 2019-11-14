‘Arrow’ Cast And Crew Say Nostalgic Goodbyes As Production Wraps On The CW Superhero Drama

The time has come to say goodbye to the show that started it all: Arrow. After eight seasons we are saying farewell to the hooded superhero played by Stephen Amell. As he and the rest of the cast and crew shot the last episode, they documented their final moments on social media, which is sure to give fans all the feels.

“Tonight is the last night I wear the Arrow suit,” Amell tweeted last week with a photo of him in the iconic suit.

Things got really emotional when consulting producer/former showrunner Marc Guggenheim and current showrunner Beth Schwartz tweeted out a heartfelt, last-day-of-school-like message today as they wrapped production.

“It’s hard to believe that today is here: the final day of production on ARROW,” the message said. “We are so incredibly grateful to each and every one of you for helping us bring this show to life.”

They ended saying, “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being part of Arrow’s final story. It’s been an honor.”

Schwartz reminisced about the first time she flew up to Vancouver to shoot the episode. She talked about how she thought she “made it” and how she worked with amazing people for the next eight years. “I will miss my trips to Vancouver but will be forever grateful for this crazy and wonderful ride,” she said.

More cast members from Arrow started to tweet out their tributes including Colton Haynes and Colin Donnell, who waxed poetic about the last day of filming. Others who also shared their memories, thoughts, behind-the-scenes photos, group shots and love were Juliana Harkavy, Katherine McNamara, David Ramsey and Katie Cassidy Rodgers.

Read the tweets and Instagram posts below.

Tonight is the last night I wear the Arrow suit. pic.twitter.com/P4QTUSOQgG — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) November 7, 2019

Heading up to Vancouver for the last time for #Arrow. The first time I flew up was for episode 115. I was the first writer to be on set and @StephenAmell asked if I was Canadian cause I raided the Roots store across from my hotel. — Beth Schwartz (@SchwartzApprovd) November 13, 2019