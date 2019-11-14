‘Arrow’ Cast And Crew Say Nostalgic Goodbyes As Production Wraps On The CW Superhero Drama

The time has come to say goodbye to the show that started it all: Arrow. After eight seasons we are saying farewell to the hooded superhero played by Stephen Amell. As he and the rest of the cast and crew shot the last episode, they documented their final moments on social media, which is sure to give fans all the feels.
“Tonight is the last night I wear the Arrow suit,” Amell tweeted last week with a photo of him in the iconic suit.
Things got really emotional when consulting producer/former showrunner Marc Guggenheim and current showrunner Beth Schwartz tweeted out a heartfelt, last-day-of-school-like message today as they wrapped production.
“It’s hard to believe that today is here: the final day of production on ARROW,” the message said. “We are so incredibly grateful to each and every one of you for helping us bring this show to life.”
They ended saying, “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being part of Arrow’s final story. It’s been an honor.”
Schwartz reminisced about the first time she flew up to Vancouver to shoot the episode. She talked about how she thought she “made it” and how she worked with amazing people for the next eight years. “I will miss my trips to Vancouver but will be forever grateful for this crazy and wonderful ride,” she said.
More cast members from Arrow started to tweet out their tributes including Colton Haynes and Colin Donnell, who waxed poetic about the last day of filming. Others who also shared their memories, thoughts, behind-the-scenes photos, group shots and love were Juliana Harkavy, Katherine McNamara, David Ramsey and Katie Cassidy Rodgers.
Read the tweets and Instagram posts below.
View this post on Instagram
Today is the last day on Arrow. The last day I will get to go to work with these beautiful humans on a show that gave me so much. These ppl were with me through all the good & sad times & helped me through more than I can ever repay them for. Thank you @gberlanti for bringing me on this wonderful journey & to all the incredible writers, producers, cast, crew, & FANS for being so incredible all these yrs. ❤️❤️❤️
View this post on Instagram
#ARROW my fam bam! The amount of love and respect I have for this brilliant cast is insane. I couldn't imagine the long nights with anyone else 🖤 I can’t believe it’s coming to the end. You all have inspired me in so many ways and I’m blessed to have been apart of this incredible journey. Thank you all for being you. I love you dearly! 🙏🏼💕💕🙏🏼
View this post on Instagram
I took this photo almost 4 years ago. I’d just gotten off a call with Warner Bros. where I learned my life was about to change forever. My journey on Arrow had begun, and I would be moving to Vancouver in a few days. I took this picture because I wanted to remember the feeling I had in that moment. The overwhelming excitement. The immense gratitude. At the time I had no idea where this adventure would lead. I didn’t know this show would have such an outstanding lifespan, or how many people, young and old, I would be able to meet and help through playing this character. Or how they would help me. Most of all, I didn’t know the greatest gift was waiting on the other side of the border. My cast. Who would welcome me with open arms and become my greatest source of strength. My soulmates. My family. And Stephen, our gracious and unwavering leader, to whom I am eternally grateful. Today begins our last week on Arrow. As thankful as I felt the day this photo was taken, nothing could describe how much that love and gratitude has grown. I am so proud of our cast, crew, writers, and producers. I hope you enjoy this final season. And I hope when you look back, you’ll find this story has moved you, inspired you, and changed you for the better. Because of #Arrow, I have been changed, for good. Thank you, thank you, thank you. 🖤🏹
