‘Arrow’: Emily Bett Rickards Returning For Series Finale

Felicity Smoak is returning to Arrow. Emily Bett Rickards, who exited after season 7 of the CW series will return as Felicity for the series finale, Arrow star Stephen Amell revealed today on Twitter.

“There’ll be a lot of news coming out about final episode over the next few months. I prefer when you hear it from us. Welcome back Emily.”

Rickards’ Felicity, introduced in the series’ third episode, was intended as a one-off character, but quickly developed into an integral member of Team Arrow and eventually the key love interest of Oliver Queen (Amell).

The CW President Mark Pedowitz indicated during the CW’s upfronts call in May that the the network would “love to have” Rickards back.

“Emily was terrific in the show and we believe that Beth Schwartz did a great job wrapping up the storyline last year. If Beth can find a way to bring her back that makes sense and Emily is available, we’d love to have her. Otherwise, I’m pleased with the way they said goodbye to the character,” Pedowitz said at the time.

Arrow consulting producer Marc Guggenheim also tweeted his approval of Rickards’ return.

“We couldn’t be happier or more thrilled. No other way to do our finale,” Guggenheim tweeted Friday. “You’ll find our about more old friends returning in the coming weeks…”