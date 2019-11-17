Click to Skip Ad
Ariana Grande: “I’m Just In A Lot Of Pain,” May Cancel Upcoming World Tour Shows

Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande is suffering from a major sinus condition that’s so bad, she may have to cancel upcoming shows.

Grande posted a message and some videos online talking about the condition, which she noted has made her “very sick.” The 26-year-old singer said that “my throat and head are still in so much pain.”

“I’m just in a lot of pain and it’s difficult to breathe during the show,” she said. “I just really don’t know what’s happening with my body right now and need to figure it out.”

Like many people, Grande claimed she plans to see a doctor soon. In the meantime, she is relying on her mother, friends, cough drops and “IV drips.”

“I’m scared that I might have to cancel some things, so this is kind just a heads up of like I don’t know what’s happening with my body, and I’m really disappointed and freaked out of why I can’t get better because it’s been over three weeks at this point.”

 

