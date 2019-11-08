Apple Signs ‘Severance’, Workplace Thriller Series From Adam Scott & Ben Stiller

Adam Scott has teamed up with Ben Stiller for workplace thriller Severance, which has been handed a series order by Apple.

The Parks and Recreation and Big Little Lies actor is to star and produce the drama series, which will be directed by and exec produced by Escape at Dannemora director Stiller. Scott and Stiller previously worked together on 2013’s The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.

The series takes place at Lumen Industries, a company that’s looking to take work-life balance to a new level. Scott will play the lead role of Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together.

The series is written and created by Dan Erickson, who worked in series development for Super Deluxe, and written for Spike’s Lip Sync Battle Pre-Show. Erickson’s Severance script was the first televisions script to make it on to the annual Bloodlist in 2016.

Chris Black, exec producer of Robert Kirkman’s Outcast, will exec produce alongside Erickson, Stiller and Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn from Red Hour Productions. Scott will serve as producer.

Endeavor Content, which has worked on a number of series for Apple TV+ including See and Truth Be Told, is the studio.

Severance is the first new series order handed out by the nascent streaming service following its launch last week. It comes after the company officially gave renewals to Ron Moore’s For All Mankind, the Jason Momoa starrer See; and the Emily Dickinson comedy Dickinson, starring Hailee Steinfeld.

Stiller is repped by WME, Untitled, Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, and ID, Scott is repped by Rise Management, WME and Ziffren Brittenham. Erickson is repped by Heroes and Villains Entertainment and Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein, P.C.

