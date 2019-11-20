J.T. Petty Movie ‘Appetite’ Set; Phantom Four To Produce, Productivity Media To Finance

J.T. Petty, who has penned video games like Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell and Outlast, has written and is set to direct Appetite, a missing-persons thriller to be produced by David S. Goyer’s Phantom Four. The project is moving forward as Productivity Media has come aboard to fully finance the pic. Casting is underway with the a first-quarter 2020 start date being eyed.

The plot centers on a mother who investigates her daughter’s disappearance leading to inexplicable and terrible consequences.

Phantom Four’s Goyer and Keith Levine are producing. CAA Media Finance arranged financing and will rep Appetite’s domestic rights. Celsius Entertainment will sell foreign.

“J.T. has crafted a unique vision that completely upends the missing child genre in a fresh and unpredictable way,” Goyer said in a release announcing the news. “We are excited to help him bring to life this truly original tale.”

Petty recently co-penned My Only Sunshine, a comedy heist movie toplined by Simon Pegg and J.K. Simmons introduced at Toronto this fall. His feature directing credits include 2012’s Hellbenders, which he wrote based on his graphic novel. He also wrote and directed the 2008 Western thriller The Burrowers.

He is repped by CAA, Circle of Confusion and Sloss Eckhouse LawCo. Goyer and Phantom Four are repped by WME and John LaViolette.