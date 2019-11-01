‘Ant-Man 3’ Cleared For Takeoff As Peyton Reed Returns

Peyton Reed has signed on to direct the third installment of Disney/Marvel’s Ant-Man franchise, Deadline has confirmed, which will now join sequels to Black Panther, Doctor Strange and Thor on the Marvel Cinematic Universe production runway.

Reed directed both previous films in the series that stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man. The first Ant-Man grossed $519.3 million worldwide in 2015, with Ant-Man and the Wasp following last summer grossing $622.7 million, making a third movie an easy call. Rudd is also expected to return.

There’s no timetable for production starts or release dates, though Disney and Marvel have plotted out some untitled dates into the mid-2020s.