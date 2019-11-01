Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Jamie Bell, Ruby Rose To Voice Animation ‘Cranston Academy: Monster Zone’ For DDI – AFM

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Lady Gaga, Ridley Scott Teaming On Gucci Grandson Assassination Movie

Read the full story

‘Ant-Man 3’ Cleared For Takeoff As Peyton Reed Returns

Peyton Reed
Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Peyton Reed has signed on to direct the third installment of Disney/Marvel’s Ant-Man franchise, Deadline has confirmed, which will now join sequels to Black Panther, Doctor Strange and Thor on the Marvel Cinematic Universe production runway.

Reed directed both previous films in the series that stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man. The first Ant-Man grossed $519.3 million worldwide in 2015, with Ant-Man and the Wasp following last summer grossing $622.7 million, making a third movie an easy call. Rudd is also expected to return.

There’s no timetable for production starts or release dates, though Disney and Marvel have plotted out some untitled dates into the mid-2020s.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad