‘Slave Play’s Annie McNamara Signs With CESD Talent

Annie McNamara Shutterstock

Annie McNamara, currently starring in Jeremy O. Harris’ Slave Play on Broadway, has signed with CESD Talent Agency.

In a critically lauded performance, McNamara plays Alana, a sexually frustrated Southern belle. She originated the role at New York Theatre Workshop, and is now on Broadway through the show’s run ending January 19, 2020.

She received a Lucille Lortel nomination for her work in Iowa at Playwrights Horizons; additional Off Broadway credits include work at The Public Theater, The Rattlestick and Clubbed Thumb.

Television credits include Orange is the New Black, The Knick and Mozart in the Jungle. On film, McNamara appeared opposite Cate Blanchett in Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine.

She is an affiliated artist with Clubbed Thumb and Elevator Repair Service theater companies.

