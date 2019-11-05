Annette Bening To Receive AARP Movies For Grownups Career Achievement Award

Annette Bening will be the recipient of AARP’s 2019 Movies For Grownups Career Achievement Award. Bening will receive the honor at the 19th annual Movies for Grownups Awards ceremony on January 11, 2020, in Beverly Hills.

Said Bening in a statement, “I’m really honored that the AARP has selected me. Especially since there are so many people that they could have recognized. These awards acknowledge the kinds of movies we need and don’t get enough of. In that way, the awards are advocates for good moviemaking, for meaningful moviemaking. And to be a part of this is very gratifying.”

Bening (The Kids Are All Right, this year’s The Report, and was Tony-nominated for this year’s All My Sons on Broadway) joins a list of previous recipients of the award including Kevin Costner, Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas, Morgan Freeman, Shirley MacLaine, Helen Mirren, Robert Redford, Susan Sarandon, and Sharon Stone.

“Annette Bening has captured our hearts and entertained us for years with her performances,” said Myrna Blyth, Senior Vice President and Editorial Director for AARP Media. “We are thrilled to award Annette with our highest honor and recognize a remarkable career.”

As AARP, describes its Movies For Grownups program, the initiative has championed movies for grownups, by grownups, by advocating for the 50-plus audience, fighting industry ageism and encouraging films that resonate with older viewers.”